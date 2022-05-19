Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

