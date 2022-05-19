Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

