Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,031,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,973,000 after buying an additional 288,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 980,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 265,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $45.76 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

