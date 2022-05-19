Covestor Ltd Takes $66,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,047 shares of company stock worth $7,620,726. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $131.04 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

