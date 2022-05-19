Covestor Ltd Takes $70,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

