Covestor Ltd Takes $73,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
NYSE:A opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.
About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
