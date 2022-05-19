Covestor Ltd Takes $73,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.