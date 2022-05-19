Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $119.48 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.15.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.