Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Covetrus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

