Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.01.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.
Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
