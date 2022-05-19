Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $16.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,189. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

