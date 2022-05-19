Cowen Raises DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $18.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a na rating on the stock.

DRIO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

DRIO stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DarioHealth by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DarioHealth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

