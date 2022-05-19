Craig Wehr Sells 1,309 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

