Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Declares Annual Dividend of $3.94

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 3.9382 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $7.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

