Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Lowered to CHF 8 at Citigroup

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.34.

CS opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

