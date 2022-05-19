Critical Analysis: First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Umpqua alerts:

This table compares Umpqua and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.32 billion 2.82 $420.30 million $1.85 9.25 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Umpqua and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 31.34% 14.89% 1.32% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Umpqua pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Umpqua beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade finance, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management products. In addition, the company offers loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. As of December 31, 2021, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 234 locations, including 202 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada; and operated 28 facilities for the purpose of administrative and other functions, such as back-office support, of which two are owned and 26 are leased. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It is also involved in the management of investment securities portfolios; and provides safe deposit box, check cashing and cashier's check, wire transfer, and brokerage services. The company operates 9 full-service offices in Southwestern Indiana; and 1 loan production office in Henderson, Kentucky. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.