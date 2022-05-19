Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,875 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

