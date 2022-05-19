CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.89.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

