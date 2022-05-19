Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $917,042.12 and $88,235.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

