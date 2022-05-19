CryptEx (CRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $696.00

CryptEx (CRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00013493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $334,437.45 and approximately $696.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,091.67 or 0.99768786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

