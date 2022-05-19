Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,397 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,049,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,050,000 after purchasing an additional 151,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,206,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,320,000 after acquiring an additional 387,615 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $6,251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 206.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 410,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after buying an additional 276,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

