Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 26,634 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

