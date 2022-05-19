Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.44) to £115 ($141.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.77) to £120 ($147.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

