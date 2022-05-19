Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $161.61 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

