Csenge Advisory Group Has $538,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $187.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.14 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

