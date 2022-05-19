Csenge Advisory Group Has $617,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

