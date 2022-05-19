Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 875.2% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 223,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $97.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.