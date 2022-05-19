Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 190,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,678,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

