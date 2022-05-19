Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 678 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 781,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.45 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.