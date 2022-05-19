Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $24,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

