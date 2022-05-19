Csenge Advisory Group Sells 597 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,733.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4,573.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63.

Ishares

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.