CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 929,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CSX were worth $127,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Prudential PLC boosted its position in CSX by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 153,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in CSX by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 47,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

