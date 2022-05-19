CubeSmart Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.