CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CubeSmart by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

