Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Health.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

