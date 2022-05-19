Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

CGEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

CGEM opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $509.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $37.66.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,509,985.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 209,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $18,842,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

