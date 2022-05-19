Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Earnings Results

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $509.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.22.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,963.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,460,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,985.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 34,737.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

