Currys’ (CURY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LON CURY opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.29. The company has a market cap of £984.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 83.95 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 143 ($1.76).

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($209,120.71).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

