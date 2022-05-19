CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

