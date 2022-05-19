Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cytosorbents by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

