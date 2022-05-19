Daniel L. Olivier Purchases 5,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 340,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,604.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yellow by 35.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 78,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

