Daniel L. Olivier Purchases 5,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 340,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,604.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ YELL opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yellow by 35.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 78,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
About Yellow (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow (YELL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.