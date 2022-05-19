DAOventures Hits Market Cap of $206,169.05 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $206,169.05 and approximately $727.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

