Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Issues Earnings Results

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Shares of DTST opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data Storage by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Data Storage in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

