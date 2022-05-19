Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.20

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

