David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $12,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CPSI stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $472.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

