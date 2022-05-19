David Afshar Acquires 12,036 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $502.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

