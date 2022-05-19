David Afshar Acquires 12,036 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $502.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
