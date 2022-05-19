David B. Wyshner Buys 24,080 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of KD opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Kyndryl (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
