Decentral Games Price Reaches $0.0755 (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $38.35 million and $2.70 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.01025666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00449043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033580 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,800.18 or 1.48861726 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 509,413,324 coins and its circulating supply is 508,109,752 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.