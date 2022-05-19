Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.98. 25,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.73. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
