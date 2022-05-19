Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.98. 25,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.73. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.30.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.