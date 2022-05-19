DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $859,485.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.09 or 0.00871594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00460847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033436 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,296.45 or 1.65833205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008894 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,249,852 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

