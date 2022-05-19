Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 699,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

