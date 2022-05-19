Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $15.71

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $16.21. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DH. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 419,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

